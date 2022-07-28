Black Diamond and Interface Tourism Spain to promote Chile Travel to the European Market

The National Tourism Service of Chile, an organisation dedicated to the promotion of tourism in Chile, is now working with Black Diamond and International Tourism Group (ITG) on its trade and PR efforts in Europe.

Chile Travel will launch an ambitious marketing plan for 22/23 consisting of cooperative campaigns, trainings, and partnerships with strategic brands. Promotion of exclusive events in Chile, and collaborations with top tier press and influencers, will also form part of the strategic plans.

Alongside Black Diamond in London, Chile Travel will work with Interface Tourism Spain, Interface France and Global Communication Experts in Germany to achieve its objectives. The agencies will work together, as ITG, on a series of promotional activities to attract European tourists to the destination. Messaging will focus on the diversity of the landscape, variety of activities on offer and the year-end experiences that visitors can experience.

Currently all visitors to Chile must complete an electronic Affidavit for Travelers form (containing the traveller’s data, health history and travel information), up to 48 hours before boarding. It is also advisable for travellers to upload proof of vaccinations to obtain the Mobility Pass which allows access to restaurants, theatres, buses and more. It is no longer mandatory to take a Covid-19 test before arriving in Chile, although it is recommended that anyone travelling to the country take one before departure. Industry members and consumers can find the latest news and changes in regulations for travellers on the Chile Travel website.