Big lights will inspire you: Where to visit for the ultimate New York experience

Trade specialist Do Something Different has added a number of new tickets and attractions to its New York collection.

Agents can book any of these activities to create once in a lifetime holidays for customers visiting New York, following the re-start of travel to the US earlier this month.

Empire State Building Sunrise Experience sees one of the most iconic views of New York and most stunning sunrises in the world – all without the crowds, in this exclusive early-morning limited experience. Priced from €133 per person, just 100 tickets are available on 50 dates throughout the year, with start times ranging from 5 am through to 6.45 am.

The New York Knicks make like a true New Yorker and take in an iconic basketball game at Madison Square Garden. For visits between April and October, a book to see these athletes take on visiting greats such as the Chicago Bulls or Boston Celtics and enjoy a family-friendly evening at ‘The Garden’, with its multitude of bars, restaurants, fan experiences and activities. Ticket prices start from €81, with extra for behind the hoop seats.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway is the powerful story of her transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Presented in association with Tina Turner herself, the show features her much loved songs and stars Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren. Tickets priced from €106 per person, performed at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

To book tickets visit Do Something Different or Freephone 1800 80 40 44.