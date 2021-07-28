News

Bhutan Vaccinates 90% of Population…in a Week

Bhutan Vaccinates 90% of Population…in a Week

The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 per cent of its adult population in a week. The tiny country between India and China has a population of less than 8000,000 and received vaccines via foreign donations, according to its health ministry.

Speaking to the AFP news agency, UNICEF’s Bhutan representative Will Parks said the ambitious vaccination drive is a “great success story for Bhutan”.

“We really need a world in which the countries which have surplus vaccines really do donate to those countries that haven’t received [shots] so far,” he said.

“And if there’s anything that I hope the world that can learn, is that a country like Bhutan with very few doctors, very few nurses but a really committed king and leadership in the government mobilising society – it’s not impossible to vaccinate the whole country.”

The tiny kingdom, which is famous for measuring ‘gross national happiness,’ received over 750,000 doses of Astra Zeneca and 500,000 doses of Moderna plus extra doses of Pfizer and Sinopharm following an appeal for donations.

Bhutan has been relatively unaffected by Covid-19, with only 2,500 reported cases and two deaths so far.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Island Marketing’s Trade-Only Holiday Deal in the Maldives

Fionn DavenportJuly 28, 2021
Read More

UK Restrictions Could be Loosened for EU and US Arrivals

Fionn DavenportJuly 28, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Launches ‘Carbon Calculator’

Fionn DavenportJuly 28, 2021
Read More

Etihad rolls out IATA Travel Pass to Seven Cities Following Successful Trials

Fionn DavenportJuly 28, 2021
Read More

BA & Virgin Atlantic Trial Shows Amber Policy for Fully Vaccinated Travellers can be Rapidly Expanded to US and EU Citizens

Fionn DavenportJuly 28, 2021
Read More

Covid-19 Ravages Michael O’Leary’s Pay Package but Ryanair Shares Provide Lift

Fionn DavenportJuly 28, 2021
Read More

National Travel Agent Day A Celebration in Kilkenny, Dublin & Cork!

Allie SheehanJuly 27, 2021
Read More

California Hits the Road with Kevin Costner

Fionn DavenportJuly 27, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: River Cruising with Brian Hynes of The Travel Corporation Ireland

Allie SheehanJuly 27, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn