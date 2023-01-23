SEARCH
Beyonce Performs at Grand Opening 0f Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai
News

By Emer Roche
Fireworks filled the sky and the stage was full of glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly-anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Making a striking entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra, Beyonce’s custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the centre. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a vibrant finish.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her on stage for a duet to “Brown Skin Girl,” with the 11-year-old wearing a red sequined blazer and matching trousers.

For the finale, set to “Drunk in Love,” she was lifted from the stage on a pillar as flames emerged from the water. She closed the show in a silver and pink mini dress with thigh-high boots and opera gloves.

Swedish House Mafia wrapped the night with an after-party.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
