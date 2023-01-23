Beyonce Performs at Grand Opening 0f Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai

Fireworks filled the sky and the stage was full of glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly-anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Making a striking entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra, Beyonce’s custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the centre. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a vibrant finish.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her on stage for a duet to “Brown Skin Girl,” with the 11-year-old wearing a red sequined blazer and matching trousers.

For the finale, set to “Drunk in Love,” she was lifted from the stage on a pillar as flames emerged from the water. She closed the show in a silver and pink mini dress with thigh-high boots and opera gloves.

Swedish House Mafia wrapped the night with an after-party.