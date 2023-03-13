Best Holidays in Italy to Host Travel Agent Destination Training Sessions for Puglia and Friuli Venezia Giulia

Best Holidays in Italy and Discovery Puglia is to host a series of virtual/online destination training sessions for Irish travel agents, beginning later this month.

The first two sessions – taking place, via zoom, on March 22 and 29 – will cover Puglia and Friuli Venezia and Giulia.

Aer Lingus recently announced new routes into Brindisi, serving the Puglia region; while Ryanair has announced a new service to Trieste in the region of Friuli Venezia and Giulia, commencing this summer.

Both regions are still relatively new to the Irish travel market. The full details are: