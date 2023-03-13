SEARCH
Best Holidays in Italy to Host Travel Agent Destination Training Sessions for Puglia and Friuli Venezia Giulia

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Best Holidays in Italy and Discovery Puglia is to host a series of virtual/online destination training sessions for Irish travel agents, beginning later this month.

The first two sessions – taking place, via zoom, on March 22 and 29 – will cover Puglia and Friuli Venezia and Giulia.

Aer Lingus recently announced new routes into Brindisi, serving the Puglia region; while Ryanair has announced a new service to Trieste in the region of Friuli Venezia and Giulia, commencing this summer.

Both regions are still relatively new to the Irish travel market. The full details are:

Italian Travel Coffee Breaks

We [Best Holidays in Italy/Discovery Puglia] are delighted to announce details of our first two zoom half hour destination training sessions

 Wednesday 22nd March 10am – Friuli Venezia Giulia
 Hosted by Raffaella of Promoturismo FVG.
Jewel of North Eastern Italy 
Region served by Ryanair into Trieste

During this session Raffaella will cover the following: – Food & Wine Holidays
– Self drive Holidays
– Active Holidays 
– Golf Holidays


Wednesday 29th March 10am – Puglia
  Hosted by Concezio Natale of Discovery Puglia 
The Heel of Italy
Region served by Ryanair into Bari and Brindisi and
Aer Lingus into Brindisi    

          TO BOOK YOU PLACE ON BOTH SESSIONS CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW  https://share.hsforms.com/165EPRbMeQAaSIQpiIGPHsw4bf53  
