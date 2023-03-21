BEONx Appoints Sandra Gutiérrez as Chief Customer Offer

Leading travel technology company BEONx has appointed Sandra Gutiérrez as its new chief customer officer.

Ms Gutierrez brings over 10 years of experience in the fields of marketing, operations and support, having developed her career in the tourism, hospitality, insurance, fintech, and SaaS industries.

Prior to joining BEONx, she was the head of support for Sketch, a SaaS company, and her deep understanding of the hotel industry was developed over the 5+ years period that she worked as global marketing director at Paradores, a publicly-owned hotel chain in Spain consisting of over 100 national heritage properties.

The appointment forms part of the Madrid-based company’s growth strategy along with its commitment to recruit top talent worldwide. It follows the recent appointments of Gianluca Laterza as new senior sales director for Europe, Juan Ruano as vice president of sustainable profit solutions, and Francisco Vieira, new chief financial officer.

“I am thrilled to join BEONx and lead the customer success and customer care teams,” said Sandra Gutiérrez. “I’m excited to work with the talented teams at BEONx to make sure our customers get the best service possible and keep reaching their business goals.”

“We are pleased to have Sandra join us as the chief customer officer at BEONx. With her extensive experience in marketing, operations, and support, as well as her deep understanding of the hotel industry, Sandra is the perfect person to lead our customer success and customer care teams. We are confident that under her leadership, we will continue to provide exceptional customer experiences and help our clients achieve their business goals,” added Rubén Sánchez, CEO and co-founder of BEONx.

BEONx is a leading travel technology company dedicated to revolutionising revenue strategy and achieving sustainable profitability for hotels.

The company serves over 2,000 customers in more than 30 countries, including leading hotel brands such as Catalonia, Iberostar, RIU, Barceló and H10, among others.

This announcement follows the recent evolution of the company’s mission to become a platform for ‘total profitability’. Going forward, BEONx will focus on new metrics such as RevPag (revenue per available guest) and the profitability of the entire hotel asset, as contrasted to just revenue per room.