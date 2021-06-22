Ben Bouldin Appointed as New Chair of CLIA UK & Ireland

CLIA UK & Ireland has appointed Ben Bouldin of Royal Caribbean Group as its new chair. He takes over from Tony Roberts, who served in the role for the last three years.

Ben is vice-president for Europe, Middle East and Africa for Royal Caribbean.

In a statement, CLIA UK & Ireland welcomed the appointment, saying that Ben “brings with him a wealth of experience and will be working with us to support our membership of 50 cruise lines and 4000 travel agencies.”

About the outgoing chair Tony Roberts, CLIA’s UK & Ireland managing director Andy Harmer said: “We want to thank Tony for his incredible hard work and strategic direction which has helped steer CLIA and the wider industry through the most challenging period in its history.

He added: “Ben’s expertise and influence will ensure the cruise industry continues to lead the way as opportunities to travel further open up.”

ITTN would like to congratulate Ben on his appointment and wish him every success in his new role.