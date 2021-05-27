Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport

Belfast City Airport Welcomes Return of Cardiff Route

Flights to Cardiff from Belfast City Airport have taken off with Eastern Airways, marking the return of the popular route at the airport.

The Belfast to Cardiff service, one of only two direct air links to Wales on the island of Ireland, will give passengers additional choice and frequency with up to five flights a week.

Commenting on today’s inaugural flight, Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “The return of a route to Cardiff is welcome news for both the Airport and those wishing to reconnect with business, family, and friends in Wales.

“Belfast City Airport is the only airport on the island of Ireland to provide connectivity with Wales and we’re delighted that our airline partner, Eastern Airways, has committed to this service.

“Today’s flight marks the beginning of a busy period for the Airport, with a number of new routes taking off in the coming weeks. We’re seeing an increase in demand for travel, and it’s fantastic to offer these options to our passengers.”

Roger Hage, General Manager, Eastern Airways added: “As the appetite and need for travel continues to recover, Eastern Airways is committed to providing passengers with affordable and hassle-free travel solutions.

“Today’s Eastern Airway’s launch of Belfast City to Cardiff will be a welcome boost for tourism and businesses in both wales and Northern Ireland, adding to our Southampton service, offering the right services and frequencies in line with passenger demand.

“This is the last route to be restored at Belfast from those lost post flybe departure. Bookings have been very strong which will reflect in frequency increases as we and our airport partners support economic recovery through the summer months.”

Eastern Airways’ flights to Cardiff are available from £62.99 with all fares including 15kg of hold baggage, taxes and charges, bookable at www.easternairways.com.