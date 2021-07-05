News

Belfast City Airport Starts Service to Newquay

A new summer service between Belfast City Airport and Newquay in Cornwall started on Saturday, 3 July.

Throughout the summer, the flights will be operated by British Airways with up to six flights a week connecting passengers with Cornwall and the southwest of England.

Judith Davis, Operations Manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “The launch of flights to Newquay from Belfast City Airport will be welcome news for many, giving passengers the option to holiday closer to home, reconnect with family and friends, and take a relaxing break by the coast.”

Flights to Cornwall Newquay Airport will be operated on an Embraer 190 jet.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, said: “We welcome the opportunity to connect Belfast and the South West of England to reunite families across Britain and hope it will provide a business boost for these two vital local economies this summer.

“This is a new route, launched at an incredibly difficult time for U.K. aviation, but we hope this service will be valued by customers and the local communities.”

 

