Belfast City Airport Is Recruiting For Over 40 Positions

George Best Belfast City Airport is looking to recruit more than 40 new staff members, in response to the demand for air travel.

A number of vacancies are available across the airport for ramp services agents, team leaders, kitchen team members, shop assistants, and front of house staff.

Job partners include Swissport, Starbucks, WHSmith, the Artisan, MITIE and AV Flight.

All vacancies are available to view in full here.