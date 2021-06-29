Bedsonline Unveils Latest Upgrade to its Market Intelligence Platform, The Compass

Bedsonline has launched the latest upgrade to The Compass, its market intelligence platform.

This latest upgrade, which is available in all Bedsonline markets, comes with a refreshed design and new functionality including:

Automatic translation with information related to each destination now displayed in the client’s default language.

More data including information on hotels and destinations not currently booked.

The inclusion of destination and hotels proof points meaning that from now on, travel agents will be able to see – in real time – data related to the destination and hotels based on what they buy and how much they buy so that the information is fully tailored to each and every Bedsonline client.

The Compass harnesses Bedsonline’s real-time data to provide clients with the latest trends and up-to-date insights to help them promote the right destinations at the right time to their customers.

Travel advisors can use its search engine to identify market-specific booking patterns and use the filters to set their preferences when they select a destination.

Once the selection is made, travel advisors can create their own personalised and branded marketing materials directly from the tool and easily share it with their customers.

Its powerful marketing capabilities enable agents to easily select the top offers in a trending destination and automatically create personalised and branded marketing materials to target their customers via email or WhatsApp.

Since its launch in August last year, The Compass has managed over 80,000 visits for Bedsonline clients.

Paul Anthony, Digital Commercialisation Director at Hotelbeds, the parent company of Bedsonline, said: “Now that the industry is slowly recovering, it is more essential than ever to provide our clients with the best tools available to help them harness all the pent up demand that is out there. This is why we are delighted to unveil this new version of The Compass, with its added functionality and improved usability, to help our clients stay on top of the latest trends in every market.

“Since we launched The Compass last year, we have been constantly improving and enhancing its capabilities to make it the must-have tool for any travel advisor.”