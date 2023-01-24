SEARCH
Bedsonline Offering a Night in the Big Apple as Part of January Incentive for Agents

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Leading booking engine Bedsonline has launched an agent incentive running up until the end of January.

Agents who book any accommodation with Bedsonline will be automatically entered into a prize draw – with prizes including Amazon vouchers, One4All gift vouchers and a trip to New York.

Contact details for interim Sales Manager for Ireland, Emma Foran, can be found on ITTN’s Travel Directory as well as some useful ‘how-to’ guides for Bedsonline’s reservations helpdesk and new cancellations tool, as well as a general brand overview for those who are new or returning to the industry. https://thetraveldirectory.ittn.ie/l 

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
