Bedsonline Enters Preferred Partnership with Express Travel Group

Online accommodation and ancillary products provider Bedsonline has today (7 October) announced a preferred agreement with Express Travel Group (ETG), the largest group of fully independent travel agencies in Australia.

The agreement further expands Hotelbeds’ exposure and its global portfolio of 180,000 hotels to the Pacific source market through Express Travel Group’s network of travel agencies.

The deal also provides Express Travel Group’s network of more than 450 travel agencies access to exclusive rates and offers available via the Bedsonline booking platform.

Peter Jones, Regional Manager Pacific at Hotelbeds, said: “This is the first time that Bedsonline has become a preferred partner with ETG and the timing is perfect to take advantage of the huge pent-up demand for travel.”

Ari Magoutis, Executive General Manager at Express Travel Group, added: “As we gradually move out of current travel restrictions and clients commence the planning process with our members, having a robust selection of product choice in key markets will be vital.”