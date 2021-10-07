News

Bedsonline Enters Preferred Partnership with Express Travel Group

Bedsonline Enters Preferred Partnership with Express Travel Group

Online accommodation and ancillary products provider Bedsonline has today (7 October) announced a preferred agreement with Express Travel Group (ETG), the largest group of fully independent travel agencies in Australia.

  • The agreement further expands Hotelbeds’ exposure and its global portfolio of 180,000 hotels to the Pacific source market through Express Travel Group’s network of travel agencies.
  • The deal also provides Express Travel Group’s network of more than 450 travel agencies access to exclusive rates and offers available via the Bedsonline booking platform.

Peter Jones, Regional Manager Pacific at Hotelbeds, said: “This is the first time that Bedsonline has become a preferred partner with ETG and the timing is perfect to take advantage of the huge pent-up demand for travel.”

Ari Magoutis, Executive General Manager at Express Travel Group, added: “As we gradually move out of current travel restrictions and clients commence the planning process with our members, having a robust selection of product choice in key markets will be vital.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Joe Walsh Tours To Reopen

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Intrepid Travel Reaches Vaccine Equity Milestone Goal

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Irish Passport Ranks High in Global Mobility Index

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Small Luxury Hotels Launches Sustainable Collection

Leona KennyOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Work Starts on Latest Ship for MSC’s Luxury Brand

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Carnival Cruise Line Targets Spring Return for US Fleets

Leona KennyOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Google Flights will Now Show the Environmental Impact of Your Travel

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

UK Scraps Action Against Ryanair, British Airways Over Refunds

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus in Talks With State Fund on Covid Support

Leona KennyOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn