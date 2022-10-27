SEARCH
HomeNewsBedsOnline Big Giveaway Winners Announced!
News

BedsOnline Big Giveaway Winners Announced!

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
0
7

BedsOnline have been carefully wading through an ocean of qualifying bookings – but made it, the winners have been announced!

They are delighted to announce the lucky agencies that came out on top were:

€100: Amanda Anderson Cassidy Travel, John Barrett Magic Vacations & Katrina Williamson Tully Travel.

€50: Valerie Richmonda Bernard Hayes Travel & Cora Munds Just Split.

€25: Helena Kelly Manning Travel, Conor Devery Cassidy Travel, Caitriona Dempsey Dempsey Travel & Noreen Monaghan Cavan Travel.

We’ve loved being able to reward these powerhouse agencies and their agents, and we definitely can’t wait for the next one (get those bookings ready).

A Big congratulations to all the agents with their prizes.

Jack Goddard
Jack Goddard
I have joined the ITTN team after working in many different disciplines across my career. Having worked in a solicitor’s office, the bar trade, and the travel industry. I bring a young and fresh dynamic to our editorial team.
Previous articleGermany Tourism Evening
Next articleJust Under a Month Until the ITTN Awards 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie