BedsOnline Big Giveaway Winners Announced!

BedsOnline have been carefully wading through an ocean of qualifying bookings – but made it, the winners have been announced!
They are delighted to announce the lucky agencies that came out on top were:
€100: Amanda Anderson Cassidy Travel, John Barrett Magic Vacations & Katrina Williamson Tully Travel.
€50: Valerie Richmonda Bernard Hayes Travel & Cora Munds Just Split.
€25: Helena Kelly Manning Travel, Conor Devery Cassidy Travel, Caitriona Dempsey Dempsey Travel & Noreen Monaghan Cavan Travel.
We’ve loved being able to reward these powerhouse agencies and their agents, and we definitely can’t wait for the next one (get those bookings ready).
A Big congratulations to all the agents with their prizes.