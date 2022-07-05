Become a Pure Michigan Expert and Win a Trip to The Great Lakes State

Interested in becoming more knowledgable about the Great Lakes, Mississippi River and the city of Detroit?

Pure Michigan has teamed with Travel Uni to create a course which helps travel professionals learn about Michigan.

The course can be completed in about 20 minutes, and it will equip you with the skills and knowledge to confidently talk about Pure Michigan and what it has to offer your customers. Once you have completed the course you will be able to download a certificate of completion which can be added to your professional development file.

As a thank you, Pure Michigan is offering a prize of two places on a familiarisation visit in 2023, exclusively for those who complete the training before the 30th of September 2022. The platform also has fantastic information about events and must-see attractions and will be a great resource to you and your colleagues as you become a ‘Pure Michigan Expert’.

Register now at www.puremichianexpert.com