Beautiful Presentation at Costa Blanca Trade Event

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
ITTN’s Allie Sheehan and Emer Roche attended the Costa Blanca Trade Event last night in The Dean Hotel. The event was hosted by TravelMedia.ie and Turismo Costa Blanca.

Allie Sheehan and Emer Roche speaking with APHA President Victoria Puche Francés

The evening sun was shining through the beautiful windows of The Blue Room where guests were shown a presentation on the all the best Costa Blanca has to offer. From it’s climate and warm waters to local delicacies and history.

After the presentation, several stations were set up for representatives to speak personally about their hotels and products, including Victoria Puche Francés, President of Alicante Hotel Association (APHA) and Patrick Decico, representing Hotel Spa Porta Maris, in Alicante.

