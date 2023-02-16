SEARCH
Bear Grylls Survival Academy Reopens at Sani Resort

Sani Resort has announced the reopening of the Bear Grylls Survival Academy for its third year running.

Set within a bay on Greece’s Kassandra peninsula this unique academy, the first of its kind in a European resort, has been developed in partnership with the renowned adventurer and multi-award-winning survivalist, Bear Grylls.

New for 2023, all courses at the Bear Grylls Survival Academy will now be offered complimentary to all guests – encouraging them to challenge themselves and develop new skills through nature-based adventures.

Sani Resort’s prime location in a 1,000-acre ecological reserve, complete with pine-fringed beaches, lush woodlands and wetlands, provides the perfect setting for active families seeking an immersive experience.

Under the direction of a team of instructors hand-selected by Bear Grylls, the Survival Academy offers a unique opportunity for families and young adventurers to connect with nature and develop expert survival skills.

Bear Grylls said “We have a very special partnership with Sani Resort and it’s great to be returning for a third year. Sani is very unique to offer a wealth of world-class academies, and I’m delighted that our vision for kid-friendly survival skills can be a part of it. Our academy is unique because it encourages kids to get away from digital devices, away from screens and embrace the natural world – it gives children the opportunity to be present in the here and now, and try something they have likely never experienced before. I have always believed that the currency of life is all about resilience: having that dogged, never-give-up spirit; learning how to deal with failure; learning how to build teams, how to be a leader and how to communicate well. The academy at Sani does just that, away from academics, in the incredible natural setting of Sani Resort.”

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
