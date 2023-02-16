Bear Grylls Survival Academy Reopens at Sani Resort

Sani Resort has announced the reopening of the Bear Grylls Survival Academy for its third year running.

Set within a bay on Greece’s Kassandra peninsula this unique academy, the first of its kind in a European resort, has been developed in partnership with the renowned adventurer and multi-award-winning survivalist, Bear Grylls.

New for 2023, all courses at the Bear Grylls Survival Academy will now be offered complimentary to all guests – encouraging them to challenge themselves and develop new skills through nature-based adventures.

Sani Resort’s prime location in a 1,000-acre ecological reserve, complete with pine-fringed beaches, lush woodlands and wetlands, provides the perfect setting for active families seeking an immersive experience.

Under the direction of a team of instructors hand-selected by Bear Grylls, the Survival Academy offers a unique opportunity for families and young adventurers to connect with nature and develop expert survival skills.

Bear Grylls said “We have a very special partnership with Sani Resort and it’s great to be returning for a third year. Sani is very unique to offer a wealth of world-class academies, and I’m delighted that our vision for kid-friendly survival skills can be a part of it. Our academy is unique because it encourages kids to get away from digital devices, away from screens and embrace the natural world – it gives children the opportunity to be present in the here and now, and try something they have likely never experienced before. I have always believed that the currency of life is all about resilience: having that dogged, never-give-up spirit; learning how to deal with failure; learning how to build teams, how to be a leader and how to communicate well. The academy at Sani does just that, away from academics, in the incredible natural setting of Sani Resort.”