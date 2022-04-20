The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) unveils its keynote speaker – British adventurer Bear Grylls – alongside further major speakers, Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kwan for its upcoming Global Summit in Manila. Taking place from 20-22 April, the global tourism body’s 21st Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar.

Industry leaders will gather with more than 20 government representatives in Manila, to continue aligning efforts to support the sector’s recovery and move beyond to a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future. British adventurer, writer, television presenter and businessman Bear Grylls, will address delegates virtually and follow with an audience Q&A.

American film producer Lawrence Bender and critically acclaimed novelist Kevin Kwan will take to the stage on the opening day of the Global Summit (21 April). Bender has received a staggering 36 Academy Award nominations throughout his career, resulting in eight wins for blockbuster movies such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Good Will Hunting. He is a passionate social and political activist and is on the Advisory Board for the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. He is also a member of the Global Zero campaign.

Global Zero Campaign Logo

Kevin Kwan is a Singapore-born American novelist. In 2013, Kwan published Crazy Rich Asians with the film rights secured by Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson, the film was released in 2018. In this same year Kwan made Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people.

Other speakers taking part in the Global Summit include Indonesian/Dutch activist Melati Wijsen, who will be there in person. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon will address the audience virtually, as well as Ministers from around the globe, and business leaders from many of the world’s largest Travel & Tourism companies.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have Bear, Lawrence and Kevin join us and add to our already impressive list of speakers at our 21st Global Summit in Manila. As the world begins to recover from the pandemic, our event will bring together many of the world’s most powerful people in Travel & Tourism to discuss and secure its long-term future, which is critical to economies and employment around the world.”