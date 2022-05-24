SEARCH
Baz Ashmay is Keeping Us Amused with Light-hearted Social Media Updates from NYC

By Emer Roche
Baz Ashmay, Master of Ceremonies at ITTN’s Awards 2022 this winter, has touched down in New York City with Aer Lingus and has posted a buzzy and light-hearted video on Twitter. Here he is in front of the infamous Macy’s billboard in Times Square. Baz is definitely making us all want to take a bite of the Big Apple again!

We can’t wait to celebrate with a big bash this year after a quiet event last year, due to the pandemic. The ITTN Awards 2022 will be held on Friday 25th November in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 2.

This year it’s all about the craic! When: Friday 25th November 2022 Where: Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

We hope Baz has a smashing trip and will be keeping an eye on his Aer Lingus social media posts to see where he lands next!

