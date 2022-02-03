A Vibrant Start to 2022 for Barter’s Travelnet

As everyone in the travel trade would know, J Barter Travel, has been around for the longest time, in fact, they explain they’re the longest-running travel agency in Ireland! There’s a good reason they have been around for so long, always adapting to the market and now is no exception.

J Barter Travel used the pandemic as a unique opportunity to modernise the existing Barter’s offices Patrick Street, Douglas and Bandon in Cork.

They have introduced an exciting re-branding initiative. This initiative not only highlights the company’s ability to adapt to change but also unveils their new logo and mascot, “Bartie”.

Bartie, Barter’s new mascot

The team at J Barter shares “the deliberate choice of such vibrant colours accurately reflects the company’s attitude to their work: passionate, innovative, and energetic. “Bartie” puts a face to the brand while simultaneously portraying the company’s personality, a company that promotes fun, excitement and flexibility in its approach.”

A particular emphasis was put on designing a more modern/accessible layout allowing for a more intimate customer experience.

Well done & best of luck with the new branding launch to everyone at J Barter Travel from the ITTN team!