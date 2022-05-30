SEARCH
Barry Walsh Exits Travel Industry After 35 Years

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
7

Barry Walsh, a former director of the family business Joe Walsh Tours has announced he is leaving the travel trade after thirty-five wonderful and memorable years working with his father Joe Walsh (RIP), his brothers David and Cormac Walsh, colleagues and valued friends.

Joe Walsh Tours specialise in classic pilgrimages and pilgrim tours to the most important sacred sites, holy shrines and spiritual destinations in Europe and the world.

The last two years have being very difficult for the travel industry worldwide due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Barry is taking this opportunity to diversify out of the travel business and into the recruitment world – he is taking a new position with award-winning Osborne Recruitment specialists.

Barry Walsh, speaking about the next chapter in his life, said, “I am looking forward to the new challenge with Osborne Recruitment in their executive search team. It is bittersweet leaving the travel industry & will miss my former colleagues in Joe Walsh Tours and all the people I came across over the years in the travel business”.

Here at ITTN we want to wish Barry every success as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.

