Barbados Welcomes Back Vaccinated Travellers

Barbados has announced that they will be welcoming fully vaccinated travellers back to the island. The first ship that arrived under the new protocols was Celebrity Millennium, which arrived into port on Monday 7 June.

Celebrity Millennium is sailing from Philipsburg, St. Maarten on a 7-night itinerary, with Barbados as its first port of call. Its arrival, with over 500 fully vaccinated travellers, marks the first official cruise passenger ship call to Barbados for the year. The ship is sailing at less than 50 per cent of its usual capacity.

“As we reopen our borders and look to restart tourism on island, the health and safety of Barbadians and visitors remains paramount to what we do and how we do things,” said Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins.

Looking Ahead

Meanwhile, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and the Barbados Port Inc. are working together to steadily rebuild the destination’s tour complement under the guidance of the new protocols, as they prepare for the upcoming winter season.

Vice-President, Destination Development at Royal Caribbean Group (RCCL), Josh Carroll, added “We are so excited to return to Barbados for the first time in over a year. Every painstaking, carefully measured step was taken to ensure that we protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the residents of this treasured destination and we are thankful to the Barbados Government for its leadership and support to make this important milestone a reality. This exciting new itinerary offers vacationers so many fresh ways to experience the southern Caribbean and showcase all the splendours of Barbados’ history, culture and cuisine.”

To commemorate the occasion, a small delegation of RCCL executives were met by Government officials on Monday at the Bridgetown Port for a brief welcome and plaque exchange, in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.

