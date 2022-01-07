Barbados targets record visitors as pandemic recovery begins

Barbados is hoping to return to record levels of tourists this year.

The Caribbean island seems set for a “strong winter”, with airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic adding flights.

The island made headlines in November after becoming its own republic, after 55 years of securing independence.

New Virgin Atlantic flights from Manchester and Edinburgh, alongside a new Aer Lingus route from Manchester are among the new services.

Cheryl Carter, director of UK and Ireland and interim head of global markets at Barbados Tourism Marketing said becoming a republic was an “important milestone” in the island’s journey.

“Our feedback is that we’re looking at a very strong winter season – there’s a lot of confidence from our airlines,” she said.

“Coming on the heels of the past 20 months, that’s very good to see and speaks of the demand for the destination. Our first priority was to re-establish the airlift and routes, and we’ve been able to do that successfully.”