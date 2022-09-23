Barbados Removes All Covid Protocols

The Government of Barbados announced its changes to the travel entry protocols yesterday, 22 September.

Effective midnight, Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, Barbados has discontinued all covid-related travel protocols. Therefore, there will be no testing requirements for entering Barbados whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

In addition, the wearing of masks generally will now be optional. Mask wearing only remains mandatory for persons working in and visiting healthcare facilities, nursing homes, hospitals and senior citizens’ homes; persons travelling on public transportation; and for persons who are covid positive.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins stated that “This is the last step for us which reflects our position as fully open for business following the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to our shores to experience all of the new and returning events slated for the rest of the year, and into early 2023.”