Barbados Lunchtime Lives with Jenny Rafter of Aer Lingus

Join Leila McCabe from TTR on Thursday 1st July at 2pm for the next episode in the Barbados Lunchtime Lives series….taking place LIVE on Facebook! Leila will be joined by Jenny Rafter from Aer Lingus who will be giving us an update on the new route from Manchester to Barbados which starts on 20 October.

Also joining us on the day will be Kyle Gittens from Visit Barbados, who will be bringing us up to speed with everything that is happening in Barbados and what your clients can look forward to on their holiday.

This live event will take place on the TTR Facebook page this Thursday, 1 July, at 2.00pm.

For more information, please email [email protected]