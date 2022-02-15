Barbados ends latest curfew restrictions

Barbados has lifted its latest curfew restrictions for the first time since December 2020.

The most recent curfew restricted movements between 12 am and 5 am daily.

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) said: “Our direct tourism services members, in particular the catamarans, nightclubs and tour companies, are delighted to be able to return to full capacity. The restaurants have also signalled that they are extremely happy.”

“This will have an immediate positive impact on service delivery as they will not have to rush patrons and can manage capacity in a way that allows them to be more viable. Critically, it will also improve the ability of their staff to get home without the stressor of the curfew.”

Entry requirements for Barbados

Fully vaccinated arrivals in Barbados are required to present a negative Covid-19. This can be a PCR test taken within three days of arrival or a rapid PCR test was taken within 24 hours.

Non-vaccinated arrivals must take a PCR test, and take a further test after five days’ quarantine.