Bank Holiday Travel Advice From Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus put a statement out yesterday to directly communicate with customers travelling with the airline this bank holiday weekend.

Arrival Times:

European Travel: We advise customers to arrive 2.5 hours before their flight.

Transatlantic Travel: We advise customers to arrive 3.5 hours before their flight.

Our team on the ground will be on hand to assist.

At Home:

Check-in* using the Aer Lingus app / aerlingus.com before travelling to the airport.

Bag Drop:

Customers with bags who have checked-in already and have their boarding pass should immediately make their way to one of our 38 Express Bag-Drop kiosks, and avoid the check-in queue.

Evening Before Check-in:

Customers departing between 05:30 and 08:00 can check-in at one of the Express Bag-Drop kiosks and drop bags the evening before their flight between 16:00 and 19:45**.

Be prepared for security screening

Prepare cabin baggage for screening. Separate out liquids, gels, and pastes into one single, clear one-litre plastic bag with each container no bigger than 100ml. Remove electronic devices from hand baggage and place in the tray, along with shoes, jackets, coins, and jewellery.

Arrive at boarding gate on time

After passing through security, customers should keep a close eye on the departures screens in order to find out their boarding gate and check the status of their flight to ensure they arrive at their boarding gate in good time.

Travelling to USA or Portugal

When travelling to the US or Portugal, customers will be required to upload the necessary travel documentation to VeriFLY, the travel pass app, and complete all the tasks before they can check in online or use the bag drop kiosks.