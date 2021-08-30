News

Balkan Holidays Appoints Don Clarke’s DCM Sales Representation in Northern Ireland

Balkan Holidays has announced that Don Clarke, founder of DCM Sales Representation, will be representing Balkan Holidays in Northern Ireland.

Don will cover all sales activity including agent sales visits as well as attending trade shows and events. Don, who is well respected and liked within the Northern Ireland travel trade, will start visiting agents from 30 August to promoting the unique value proposition that Balkan Holidays offer.

Don Clarke commented: “I know all the agents in Northern Ireland very well and I’m really looking forward to promoting Balkan Holidays wide range of holidays to them”

Chris Rand, Sales and Marketing Manager of Balkan Holidays, added: “We’re delighted to have Don promoting our wonderful holidays, he’s raring to go and will make a real difference to our trade sales and profile in Northern Ireland”.

Balkan Holidays Ski Sale – £60 off all holidays to Bulgaria

Balkan Holidays has also announced details of its ski sale, offering £60 OFF skiing holidays to Bulgaria for the winter 2021/22 season.

The discount applies to all adult skiing holidays to Bulgaria booked on their charter flights from Gatwick, Bristol, East Midlands, Manchester, Belfast and Newcastle for bookings made until 30 September 2021 – the saving is included in their booking system so there’s no need to enter any codes.

The lead-in price is £359pp for two people sharing a twin room at the Hotel Victoria, Borovets on a half board basis departing Belfast 15 January 2022 for 7 nights.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

