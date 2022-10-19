SEARCH
HomeNewsBA Avoids Strike Turbulence by Agreeing Pay Deal with Pilots
News

BA Avoids Strike Turbulence by Agreeing Pay Deal with Pilots

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

British Airways has reached agreement over a new pay deal with its pilots, paving the way for the airline to avoid the shock of strike action during the busy autumn travel period.

BA said it has reached a tentative agreement with BALPA – the British Pilots’ Association – for a 4% pay rise for the current year.

“We are pleased to have agreed a pay proposal in principle with BALPA, which will now be put to members with a recommendation from the union,” British Airways said in a statement.

British Airways has also, reportedly, allowed for further pay rises for its pilots who were laid off during the pandemic, but who have since returned to work for the company.

The BALPA agreement follows recent pay deals agreed by BA with other unions including UNITE and the GMB.

British Airways is a sister airline of Aer Lingus – the two being owned by IAG, which also owns Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous articleLoganair Returns to Profit Ahead of Sale

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie