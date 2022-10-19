BA Avoids Strike Turbulence by Agreeing Pay Deal with Pilots

British Airways has reached agreement over a new pay deal with its pilots, paving the way for the airline to avoid the shock of strike action during the busy autumn travel period.

BA said it has reached a tentative agreement with BALPA – the British Pilots’ Association – for a 4% pay rise for the current year.

“We are pleased to have agreed a pay proposal in principle with BALPA, which will now be put to members with a recommendation from the union,” British Airways said in a statement.

British Airways has also, reportedly, allowed for further pay rises for its pilots who were laid off during the pandemic, but who have since returned to work for the company.

The BALPA agreement follows recent pay deals agreed by BA with other unions including UNITE and the GMB.

British Airways is a sister airline of Aer Lingus – the two being owned by IAG, which also owns Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling.