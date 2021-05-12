Azamara Unveils Health Protocols Ahead of Return to Sailing

Boutique cruise line Azamara will return to service with fully vaccinated crew and guests. The cruise line revealed its health protocols ahead of Azamara Quest’s resumption of service from Athens beginning 28 August.

Azamara will operate five seven-day Greek Island cruises from Athens that include stops in Limassol, Rhodes, Heraklion, Santorini and Mykonos.

All guests will need full doses of a vaccine, administered at least two weeks before sailing, and will need to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 PCR test, taken up to 72 hours before departure. Complimentary testing and medical services will be available to all guests on board.

“Since we suspended our sailings over a year ago, we’ve had time to develop a strong restart plan and build on our existing health and safety protocols to ensure peace of mind for guests and crew, especially when it comes to traveling within our new world,” said Azamara President Carol Cabezas.

Every Azamara vessel will feature an enhanced medical facility, the company said – with more equipment, a dedicated infectious control officer and new isolation staterooms. In the event of illness, agreements with local governments, hospitals and transportation partners will ensure a safe passage home if required.