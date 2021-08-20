Azamara Announces Europe 2023 Deployment

Boutique cruise line Azamara has announced the launch of its Europe 2023 deployment across its full fleet of ships.

For the first time, Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey and new ship Azamara OnwardSM will sail for the line.

Azamara has announced a total of 95 itineraries, including more than 35 country-intensive voyages, that will take in 200 ports and 40 countries throughout Europe.

“The 2023 deployment marks a milestone for our brand and its unique offerings in Europe” says Azamara President, Carol Cabezas.

“When sailing with Azamara, we are often the only ship in port, and with 75 overnights we are giving guests the chance to follow in the footsteps of locals with less crowds while immersing in the culture, history, and authentic flavors of the destination.”

In addition to the release of Europe 2023 itineraries, Azamara has also opened remaining 2022 voyages of the newest member of their fleet, Azamara OnwardSM.

Azamara Highlights

Azamara is promising 315 late nights and more than 75 overnights in popular European destinations.

2023 will feature seven maiden ports: Alta, Norway; Brest, France; Cesme, Turkey; Fredericia, Denmark; Gothenburg, Sweden; Heimaey, Iceland; and Mariehamn, Finland

Its country-intensive voyages will cover countries including Spain, Croatia, Italy, Norway, Scotland and more.

Azamara is also debuting a Black Sea Intensive itinerary, where travellers can explore the history and wonders of ancient cities in Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine.