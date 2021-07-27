AWTE Workshop: Finding Your Mojo with Sinead Gaynor

AWTE Ireland’s next event is a workshop designed to help you find you mojo. During this highly interactive 3.5 hour workshop, which is open to both AWTE Ireland members and non-members, Sinead Gaynor shares her pragmatic approach she has used with numerous coachees and workshop participants who are stuck in a rut, feeling de-motivated, wish to find their mojo, re-ignite their passion and find fulfilment and joy in their work and personal lives.

This is the perfect workshop as we emerge from Covid-19, wanting to find a new rhythm, ways to deal with the ongoing uncertainty and fully embrace the opportunities ahead. We will look at both the “I” and the “We” in finding that elusive mojo.

When

Date: 9 September 2021

Time: 9:30am

Members: Free

Non-Members: €20 (redeemable against your AWTE membership)

Register: Here

About Sinead Gaynor

Sinead Gaynor has twenty-nine years’ experience working with employees, leaders and teams to realise their potential in the workplace.

Her interest in personal and leadership development was ignited whilst working for Motorola University in the 1990s where she had responsibilities for personal and team development.

Her career has spanned a number of leadership roles including the Head of Learning and Development at An Post and more recently the Head of Organisation Capability at DAA and the Head of Human Resources Dublin Airport.

In 2014 she led the Organisation Capability team at DAA to win the National Training Awards.

Today, Sinead provides consultancy, training, facilitation and coaching services to a range of clients in financial and business services, the pharmaceutical, voluntary and education sectors amongst others.

Her typical approach is to create an open and trusting environment where clients can access their best thinking and achieve wider self-insight.

Sinead brings her expertise in Neuro Linguistic Programming to bear in assisting her to build a close rapport with workshop participants and coaching clients, to enhance and promote the application of new thinking and concepts into their daily lives.