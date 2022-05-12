SEARCH
AWTE to Meet with Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine

By Emer Roche
The Association of Women Travel Executives (AWTE) are meeting with Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group on 24th May.

The Group’s core businesses include Shannon International Airport and an extensive property portfolio across its Shannon Campus providing property solutions for FDI and indigenous companies.

The discusssion is bound to be fascinating as Mary will no doubt share her insights into the challenges that tourism and aviation have faced during the pandemic as well as her thoughts on the future.

You can register to attend the conversation on the AWTW website: awte.ie

As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
