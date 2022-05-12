AWTE to Meet with Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine

The Association of Women Travel Executives (AWTE) are meeting with Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group on 24th May.

The Group’s core businesses include Shannon International Airport and an extensive property portfolio across its Shannon Campus providing property solutions for FDI and indigenous companies.

The discusssion is bound to be fascinating as Mary will no doubt share her insights into the challenges that tourism and aviation have faced during the pandemic as well as her thoughts on the future.

You can register to attend the conversation on the AWTW website: awte.ie