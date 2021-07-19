AWTE Meets: Gillian Wickers

AWTE Ireland is continuing their ‘AWTE Meets’ series. This week they are meeting Gillian Wickers, Head of Global Sales EMEA for United Airlines.

Gillian is originally from Northern Ireland and is now based in London. Gillian started her career in the leisure sector at Bridge the World Travel. Now with over 20 years experience in the travel industry, she manages the European Travel Management Company relationships on behalf of United and Air Canada.

Earlier this year Gillian took on the voluntary EMEAI Director position for UIMPACT, United Airlines’ Business Resource Group focused on empowering women across the organisation.

The event will take place on Wednesday 21 July 2021 at 1pm. Register here to reserve your place.