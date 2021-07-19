News

AWTE Meets: Gillian Wickers

AWTE Meets: Gillian Wickers

AWTE Ireland is continuing their ‘AWTE Meets’ series. This week they are meeting Gillian Wickers, Head of Global Sales EMEA for United Airlines.

Gillian is originally from Northern Ireland and is now based in London. Gillian started her career in the leisure sector at Bridge the World Travel. Now with over 20 years experience in the travel industry, she manages the European Travel Management Company relationships on behalf of United and Air Canada.

Earlier this year Gillian took on the voluntary EMEAI Director position for UIMPACT, United Airlines’ Business Resource Group focused on empowering women across the organisation.

The event will take place on Wednesday 21 July 2021 at 1pm. Register here to reserve your place.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Port of Tallinn Opens New Sustainable Terminal

Allie SheehanJuly 19, 2021
Read More

Travelmedia.ie are Hiring!

Allie SheehanJuly 19, 2021
Read More

‘I think everyone needs it’ – Dublin Airport Buzzing as Lifting of Travel Restrictions Sees Sun-seekers go Abroad

Allie SheehanJuly 19, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Announces New Service from Shannon Airport to Gran Canaria

Allie SheehanJuly 19, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Dublin Airport

Allie SheehanJuly 19, 2021
Read More

National Travel Agent Day: Bring Your Own Picnic Reminder

Allie SheehanJuly 19, 2021
Read More

Dublin and Cork Airports Ready to Welcome Back Passengers

Allie SheehanJuly 19, 2021
Read More

‘Ryanair Can Pull the Route When it Suits’ – Reaction to Kerry-Dublin Service

Fionn DavenportJuly 16, 2021
Read More

US to Review International Travel Restrictions

Fionn DavenportJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn