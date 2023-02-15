AWTE Ireland International Women’s Day Lunch & AGM

Join AWTE for their International Women’s Day Lunch on Wednesday, 8th March 2023.

The next AGM will also be held on 8th March 2023 and will be held in the Clarence Hotel before the AWTE International Women’s Day Lunch. The AGM will take place at 11:30 am and will be followed by lunch at 12:30 pm.

AWTE Ireland would encourage all its existing members and new members to attend. If you know anyone you think might like to join, this is the perfect opportunity for them to learn what AWTE is about.

This afternoon will be an opportunity to connect and network with AWTE colleagues and celebrate the women in travel. You won’t want to miss it!

When: Wednesday 8th March 2022, 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm (AGM at 11:30 am)

Where: Rose Room, The Clarence Hotel, Dublin 2

Fees: Members: €40.00 Non-Members €60.00

Non-Members who wish to become Members of AWTE for 2023 can avail of the discounted Member rate of €40.00 if they join now.

Register here for the AGM and the lunch.

Register here for the lunch only.

Everyone is welcome, and AWTE is looking forward to seeing you all there.