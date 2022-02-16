AWTE and ITTN match donations to raise funds for Pieta House

The Association of Women Travel Executives (AWTE) and Ireland’s Travel Trade Network matched donations yesterday to raise funds for Pieta House

The Association of Women Travel Executives (AWTE) committee members Lorraine Quinn and Yvonne Muldoon joined Sharon Jordan of ITTN to present a cheque to Pieta House yesterday.

The AWTE raised 1,210€ for the charity just before Christmas with their Christmas swims. ITTN was delighted to match the donation with another 1210€ making the total amount 2420€.

With just 18% of Pieta’s funding coming from government sources, every penny counts and this charity does amazing work to support mental health.

Well done to everyone involved and to those who donated. There will be more details coming very soon about how you too can get involved this year to further support Pieta House.

About Pieta House

Pieta House first opened its doors in Lucan, County Dublin in 2006. Since then they have seen and helped over 60,000 people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm.