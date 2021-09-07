News

Aviation Authority Aims to Achieve ‘Carbon Neutral’ Status by 2025

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) says it is aiming to become the first semi-State agency to achieve carbon neutral status, by 2025.

Read the story here.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

