Aviareps Virtual Fair a Real Success

Aviareps’ first ever virtual fair took place between 7-8 July and was very well received. Agents from across Ireland and the UK enjoyed the innovative and unique setting and had great fun moving around the virtual exhibition hall using individually created avatars.

Almost 1000 conversations were held between exhibitors from around the world and local visitors!

AVIAREPS Groups – Group Travel Booking made easy!

Arranging travel for groups can be a stressful and time-consuming as airlines often have unique requirements and no dedicated group booking platform.

AVIAGROUPS aims to simplify this process. The new website provides an overview of all of the airlines represented by AVIAREPS that offer group flights and an easy-to-use webform for making a request.

