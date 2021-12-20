AviaDev returns to Valencia in 2022

From 30 November to 2 December 2022, European airlines, regional airports, and tourism boards will return to Valencia to celebrate the fourth edition of AviaDev Europe, a platform to transform European regional air connectivity.

The counsellor for Tourism and Internationalisation of Valencia City Council and president of Visit Valencia, Emiliano García, stressed that “2022 will be the year of Valencia.

We have just hosted the Spain & Portugal’s Michelin Stars Gala, next February we will host the 36th edition of the Goya Awards, the European Union has recognised us as the European Capital of Smart Tourism and World Design Capital in 2022. We are delighted to once again host this congress in València, which will bring together the main players in the aviation sector”.

Juraj Toth, Managing Director of AviaDev Europe, during his visit to Valencia, said: “Valencia has been working proactively for a long time to intensify and consolidate the air connectivity of its airport, not only with airlines but also with other aviation partners.

“We are, therefore, delighted to bring our event back to Valencia, in collaboration with Visit València. We invite the European regional aviation community to join the debate next December. Together we can transform European regional connectivity”.

The aviation sector has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID 19 crisis. Nevertheless, the importance of air connectivity for the economic recovery of regions across the European continent has been recognised. The event will analyse, amongst other things, the role of regional airports, share experiences, exchange opinions, and draw up a common roadmap to consolidate regional air connectivity by responding to the industry’s current challenges.

Valencia will play host for the third year and next year’s event will follow the online format of 2021 in the emblematic Balneario Las Arenas.

During the pandemic hiatus, AviaDev created the first fully online route development event that kept the European regional aviation community connected, as well as a series of webinars, podcast interviews and other virtual events. The event, organised by AviaDev Ltd., will be supported by Visit Valencia, Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, Turisme València and the airports of València and Castellón.