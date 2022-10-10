SEARCH
Avatar: The Experience Grand Opening in Singapore this Month

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Avatar: The Experience will grand open on 28 October 2022, at Cloud Forest, Gardens by the Bay.

Cityneon Holdings, Disney Location-Based Experiences, and James Cameron Entertainment have collaborated closely to produce an immersive walkthrough event inspired by the beauty and unique story-telling of the highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar.

Guests will journey through the alien world of Pandora witnessing its bioluminescent environments, engaging with its mystical creatures and flora, and sharing in the captivating culture of its indigenous people, the Na’vi.

Avatar: The Experience, set within the visually stunning iconic Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, will elevate guest visits with impressive interactives and striking content throughout five different zones.

Interactives will include the debut of a life-size animatronic banshee, fascinating visitors with its incredibly realistic and detailed appearance, authentic roars, and real-time reactions to its environment. 

Gardens by the Bay has celebrated over a decade of innovation and welcomed over 85 million visitors, with its impressive horticulture and dedication to the idea that a unique location can inspire global connection. Honouring that foundation, guests visiting Avatar: The Experience will have the opportunity to be inspired and feel connected by experiencing the many wonders of Pandora right here on Earth.

