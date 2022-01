Austria is set to ease the country’s entry requirements for fully vaccinated UK arrivals.

This means people who are fully vaccinated or those who have recovered from the virus can enter Austria with a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours.

The UK, Denmark and Norway will no longer be considered “virus variant” countries from 24 January.

Proof of recovery within the past 180 days also counts as a booster, the Austrian National Tourist Office confirmed.