Austria imposes national lockdown and makes vaccines mandatory in 2022

Austria has imposed a national lockdown and will make vaccines mandatory in the country due to rising Covid cases.

The Alpine nation plans to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory from 1 February next year, while the lockdown will start from November 22.

The lockdown means people are no longer allowed to leave their houses with few exceptions such as shopping for essentials and exercising.

Earlier this week, Austria already began a lockdown for those not vaccinated or recently cured, becoming the first EU country to do so.

But infections have continued to rise. Yesterday, a new record of more than 15,000 new cases were recorded in the Alpine EU member of nearly nine million people.

Demand for vaccinations has increased in recent days, and 66% of the population are now fully vaccinated. The EU average is currently at 67%.