Australia Scraps Digital Passenger Declaration

By Allie Sheehan
Australia is set to lift all Covid restrictions for international arrivals from midnight on Wednesday.

Clare O’Neill, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs confirmed, on Sunday, that the Digital Passenger Declaration would be removed.

The new law is set to commence on July 6.

The decision is based on the advice of Australia’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, and follows a change of the Biosecurity Act 2015.

Clare O’Neill added: “As more and more of us travel internationally and we get more confident in managing our risk of Covid, our airports are getting busier.

“Removing these requirements will not only reduce delays in our airports but will encourage more visitors and skilled workers to choose Australia as a destination.”

