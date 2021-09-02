News

Australia Extends Overseas Travel Ban

Australia has extended its ban on overseas travel for another three months.

The ‘human biosecurity emergency period’ had been due to end on September 17 but will now remain until December 17. The emergency period has been in place since March 18, 2020.

The country’s Health Minister, Greg Hunt, said the extension was based on “specialist medical and epidemiological advice” that the international Covid-19 situation “continues to pose an unacceptable risk to public health.”

The rule applies to those living in Australia unless given a rare exemption.

Inbound and outbound travel restrictions are set to be lifted when 80% of those eligible are fully vaccinated.

However, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has refused to commit to opening the borders when the target is met.

Qantas Airlines had hoped to resume flights to the UK in December.

The airline is now selling tickets to Los Angeles, Singapore, and Vancouver from 18 December, the day after the travel ban is now due to expire.

