Australia delays border restrictions to December 15

Australia has delayed plans to further reopen its borders until December 15.

The next stage of its phased reopening plan would see visa holders allowed access into the country from December 1st, which has been paused due to fears of the new Omicron variant.

The reopening to travellers from Japan and the Republic of Korea will also be paused until 15 December.

The temporary pause has been authorised by the Australian government in a bid to ensure the country can “gather the information we need to better understand the Omicron variant”.

Australia’s border is already closed to travellers except for fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and immediate family.

All arrivals to Australia require a negative PCR test and traveller declaration forms, detailing their vaccination status and confirming to comply with public health requirements.