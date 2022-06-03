ASM Ireland- Pamper Hamper Winners

During March & and April 2022, ASM-Ireland ran a competition where every booking made with any of their 7 suppliers, was entered into a draw to win a gorgeous Pamper Hamper.

The hampers are stuffed with indulgent items including items from Clarins, Nuxe, This Works, Seoulista, L,Occitane, Vichy, La Roche Posay and Purcell & Woodcock.

The competition was a great success, and the lucky winners were recently presented with their hampers by Alan Sparling.

Dianne and Vicki with Alan in the middle! Navan Travel

Watch out for more competitions coming soon from ASM-Ireland