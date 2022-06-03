ASM Ireland- Pamper Hamper Winners

During March & and April 2022, ASM-Ireland ran a competition where every booking made with any of their 7 suppliers, was entered into a draw to win a gorgeous Pamper Hamper.
The hampers are stuffed with indulgent items including items from Clarins, Nuxe, This Works, Seoulista, L,Occitane, Vichy, La Roche Posay and Purcell & Woodcock.
The competition was a great success, and the lucky winners were recently presented with their hampers by Alan Sparling.
Watch out for more competitions coming soon from ASM-Ireland