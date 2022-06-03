SEARCH
News

ASM Ireland- Pamper Hamper Winners

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
During March & and April 2022, ASM-Ireland ran a competition where every booking made with any of their 7 suppliers, was entered into a draw to win a gorgeous Pamper Hamper.

The hampers are stuffed with indulgent items including items from Clarins, Nuxe, This Works, Seoulista, L,Occitane, Vichy, La Roche Posay and Purcell & Woodcock.

The competition was a great success, and the lucky winners were recently presented with their hampers by Alan Sparling.

Dianne and Vicki with Alan in the middle! Navan Travel

Watch out for more competitions coming soon from ASM-Ireland

As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
