Ashford Castle Only Irish Hotel to Receive Five-Star Ranking from Forbes in 2022

By Emer Roche
For the third consecutive year, Ashford Castle has been announced as the only hotel in Ireland to achieve a Five-Star ranking by Forbes’ Travel Guide. The annual list affirms Ashford Castle’s position among a group of only 499 luxury hotels around the world that have earned the Five-Star Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) ranking. Five-Star is their top possible rating. 

Niall Rochford, general manager at Ashford Castle said: “I believe it is the passion and commitment of our team that has helped us to achieve this Five-Star ranking from Forbes.  Having a wonderful property and exceptional guest amenities certainly play a role, but it is our friendly and professional staff that I need to commend for this honour.  To achieve this accolade three years running is quite something and everyone on the estate is overjoyed – it’s another wonderful moment for the team and owners, the Tollmans.”

When Forbes Travel Guide’s inspectors visit a property, they anonymously test it against up to 900 standards, under themes such as supreme service, luxurious beds, distinctive drinks, memorable meals, exceeding guest expectations, genuine interest in its guests and helpful housekeeping

As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
