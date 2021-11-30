Arrivals to Ireland will need a negative Covid test from Friday

A negative antigen or PCR test will be needed before arrival in Ireland under new international travel rules agreed by Cabinet earlier today.

From Friday, December 3, a passenger travelling into Ireland will have to produce either a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival or a PCR test taken within 72 hours.

The antigen test cannot be self-administered and will have to be professionally done. Proof of either test will be requested in Irish airports.

The new rules will remain in place for two weeks after which point it will be reviewed.

The Cabinet met to discuss plans to deal with fears surrounding the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.