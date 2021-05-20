News

Arrivals into Dublin Airport up 28% in Three Weeks

Arrivals into Dublin Airport up 28% in Three Weeks

The number of passengers who have arrived into Dublin Airport has increased by 28% in the space of three weeks.

There were nearly 12,900 arrivals last week compared to just over 10,000 between April 19 and 25.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Sixt Cautious Despite Improved Performance

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

EU Agrees to Allow More Visitors as Disagreements Over Vaccine Passport Continue

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

ThemeParkBeds.com Launches Disney’s 2022 Early Booking Offer and Booking Incentive for Agents

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Spain Eases Travel Restrictions for Fitur Trade Show

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

IATA: Open Borders to Vaccinated Visitors

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Closure of Shannon Base is ‘Devastating’

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Scores First Win in Fight Against Aid to Airlines

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

JetBlue to Bring Low Fares Transatlantic Travel

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Namaste With Nevis for World Meditation Day

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn