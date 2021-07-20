News

Armenia Launches National Airline

Armenia is set to launch a new national airline – after going nearly a decade without one.

President Armen Sarkissian and a team of aviation officials have signed an agreement with low cost airline Air Arabia of the United Arab Emirates to create a new national carrier.

Officials say the new airline will be a low-cost carrier based at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport.

Rather the name of the airline will be decided by the people of Armenia through a four-week long competition. Armenians have been encouraged to send their suggestions to [email protected]; the competition closes on 14 August.

Letting the public decide a name is quite the gamble, though: remember the polar expedition vessel that the internet decided should be called Boaty McBoatface?

Once named and established, the new carrier is expected to start flying in 2022, although it’s not yet clear where it will fly to.

Tatevik Revazyan, chair of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee, said a new airline was vital toward improving air connectivity and would result in economic growth and jobs for Armenia.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

